Srinagar: In another encounter in the Nowhatta area in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar, one policeman was injured.

The police informed that along with the policeman, a terrorist was also injured.

“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Also Read: Assam: Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 22 lakh seized at Guwahati Railway Station

The police informed that bike-borne terrorists had fired at a team of police near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta. The team being attacked retaliated and one terrorist was injured.

One policeman was also injured in the encounter.

Also Read: Assam: APCC Chief accuses BJP of damaging character of national integration

The police in another tweet said, “In the ongoing #encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow.”

The police also informed that they recovered one motorcycle and an AK rifle from the encounter site.