Srinagar: In another encounter in the Nowhatta area in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar, one policeman was injured.

The police informed that along with the policeman, a terrorist was also injured.

“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

The police informed that bike-borne terrorists had fired at a team of police near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta. The team being attacked retaliated and one terrorist was injured.

One policeman was also injured in the encounter.

The police in another tweet said, “In the ongoing #encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow.”

The police also informed that they recovered one motorcycle and an AK rifle from the encounter site.

