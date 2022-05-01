Lucknow: A woman was found dead hanging from a wall at a private nursing home wall in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

The woman’s parents have suspected the incident to be a rape and murder case.

They named three people as suspects including the administrator of the nursing home.

With these allegations, the family has filed an FIR with the police.

The police informed that the dead body was found at New Jeevan Hospital.

To ascertain the reason behind the death, the police are waiting for the post-mortem reports.

The police said that strict action will be taken against the persons found involved in the case.

The woman according to reports was a nurse.