Guwahati: A man from Assam was killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Noor Hussain.

He was a resident of Goroimari in the Kamrup District.

As per the information available, the person was on his way to a marriage on his motorcycle.

While on his way, he was hit by an SUV.

The accident resulted in the death of Hussain along with one other person.

Hussain was employed in Lucknow.

The car responsible for the accident is on the run and no arrests have yet been made.