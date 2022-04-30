Assam: Fake notes amounting to Rs 2.45 lakh seized in Nagaon

Guwahati: The Nagaon Police has arrested two persons with a huge amount of suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 2.45 lakh.

Police sources said that based on a tip-off, a police team initiated an operation on Saturday.

During the operation, the team came across two persons at Dakhin Pota Kolong.

Also Read: Only individuals raised objections to Meghalaya-Assam border pact, says CM Sangma

On nabbing the two and checking them, the consignment of fake notes was recovered from their possession.

The police informed that they were arrested on the spot.

They were identified as Bahar Uddin and Malik Kastur.

Also Read: Assam: Youth dies after being struck by lightning in Dibrugarh

During the search, the police recovered six bundles of FICN ( in 500 rupee denomination) containing 490 pieces. The notes had a face value of a total value Rs 2,45,000.

Apart from this, the police seized a van bearing registration number AS-21F-6085, one motorcycle (new) without a registration number and two mobile handsets.