DIBRUGARH: A 28-year-old youth died after being hit by lightning at Borbaruah in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Madhurjya Konwar, a resident of Jamira Gohain Gaon in the Borbaruah area of Dibrugarh.

According to reports, Madhurjya Konwar was riding a motorcycle and was on the way toward Bogibeel bridge when the lightning strike him.

The police said that as the lightning struck him, he fell to the ground.

The locals following the incident,m recovered him and took him to a medical facility but due to the facility having no doctor present.

The injured person was then taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital but while on the way, he died.