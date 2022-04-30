Guwahati: A gang of three suspected to be involved in counterfeit document making was arrested by the police on Saturday in Hojai.

The persons arrested were identified as Farooq Ahmed, Zakariya Ahmed and Abdul Ahad.

The police stated that they are experts in making fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, vehicle registration cards as well as fake RTO payment challans.

Also Read: Assam: Conservationist Dr Parag Jyoti Deka receives Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award

The arrested accused are said to be in business for several years.

The police informed that various objectionable items were recovered from the arrested persons.

The police added that so far they have 17 vehicle registration cards, 99 empty Aadhaar cards, blank PVC cards, 8 rubber stamps and three passports.

Also Read: Assam: 2 surrendered KLO rebels, two others held in Dhubri

The police also informed that three cars and three motorcycles were also seized from their possession.

All the arrested accused are residents of Nilbagan in Hojai.