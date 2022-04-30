Guwahati: Veterinarian and conservationist Dr Parag Jyoti Deka has been awarded Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award for the year 2022 by JBF.

He was honoured with the award for his hard work, dedication and outstanding consistent contribution to the field of Animal Welfare over a long period.

JBF in a statement said, “JBF has taken the initiative to announce the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award, which is a first-of-its-kind entire North-East India to honour the hard work of the Veterinarians. The award aims to glorify the notable contributions of dedicated veterinary professionals toward the field of animal welfare.”

The statement added, “For the year 2022, the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award is in association with SAPA (Small Animal Practitioners Association) & the award will be handed over during the next CE of SAPA.”

Dr Parag Jyoti Deka is known all over for his initiatives to conserve the world’s smallest pig, the pigmy hog.

Deka is heading the Pygmy Hog Conservation Program (PHCP) which is run jointly by Indian authorities, the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, and a local NGO called Aaranyak.

The pygmy hogs are the smallest species of wild pigs ever known. On average a pygmy hog is about 60 centimetres long and 25 centimetres tall which is almost like a house cat.

The species is listed as endangered and Dr Parag Jyoti Deka has been working on the conservation of the species for several years.