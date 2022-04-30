Guwahati: The Assam Government has announced special casual leave to the state government employees from May 2 to May 4, 2022.

The special casual leave will be inclusive of the public holiday, Id-Ul-Fitr.

The leave has been granted to the employees who are going to participate in the 61″ Annual Conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

A notification by the General Administration Department read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow Special Casual Leave on 2nd to 4 May 2022 (including public holiday on account of Id-Ul-Fitre) to the State Government employees who are going to participate in the 61″ Annual Conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha to be held at Gwjwn, Fwthar, Kachubari, Tamulpur, BTR, Assam.”

Id-ul-Fitr 2022 is scheduled to be on May 3, however, the date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon.

There may be variations in the exact date that is celebrated around the world.

Apart from this, the 61st conference was scheduled to be held in February 2022 but it was postponed due to the COVID crisis.