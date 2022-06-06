Applications are invited for various executive positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant posts of Executives.

Name of post : Executive (Corporate Communication)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication/ Advertising & Communication Management/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication/ Journalism with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience in relevant area in a Govt./ Public Sector Undertaking or private company of repute. Incumbent should possess writing and research skills, be familiar with planning and implementing publicity and public relations activities including house journals, media planning, advertising, press relations, exhibitions, films and writing features for radio/television/press. Incumbent should have adequate understanding and experience of handling social media, planning and organizing events for a large and reputed organization.

Upper Age Limit: 45 years

Name of post : Executive (Ash Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.Tech. / B.E. in Civil engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/ Institution. Additionally, MBA qualification will be an added advantage.

Experience : Minimum 02 years post qualification experience in building construction industry. Candidates having experience in Light weight aggregate (LWA), Fly Ash to Sand, Geopolymer concrete aggregate (GPCA), Nano concrete aggregate (NACA), Ash Bricks, Gypsum vermiculite plaster, Tetrapod, Geopolymer boundary wall, Solar Module mounting structure (MMS), Foam concrete (CLC blocks), Interlocking wall blocks, GPC interlocking paver blocks, interlocking tiles, floor tiles and other GPC products, GPC road etc will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (Operation & IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Masters in Operation & IT Management or M.Sc./M.Tech in Computer Science / IT with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institute.

Experience : Minimum 03 years post qualification work experience in the field of Database management, IT related supports, Process management, data recording & reporting etc. Candidates having experience in IT/Process management of Mining area shall have added advantage.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Remunerations:

Executive (Corporate Communication): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs.150,000/-.

Executive (Ash Management): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs. 90,000/-

Executive (Operation & IT): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs. 90,000/-.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to June 17, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee

