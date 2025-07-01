Guwahati: The Assam government is exploring a significant shift in its school academic calendar, potentially reverting to a January-December session from the current April-March schedule.

This consideration stems from persistent disruptions caused by festivals and adverse weather conditions that typically coincide with the beginning of the academic year in April.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A three-member committee of senior government officials has been constituted to thoroughly examine this proposal. The committee is headed by Krishna Baruah, additional secretary of the state education department, and includes Mamata Hojai and Suranjana Senapati, directors of secondary and elementary education, respectively.

Why the Potential Change?

The current April-March academic year, implemented in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, was initially intended to synchronize with competitive examinations and higher education application timelines. However, this change has faced criticism from various groups.

“The committee will propose the names of 10 academicians, and consultations will be held with them before making a decision on changing the academic calendar. Student organizations, teachers’ bodies, and other stakeholders will also be invited to discussions,” an education department source stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Stakeholder Concerns

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has consistently voiced its preference for the January-December calendar.

Tutumoni Kalita, AASU’s education secretary, emphasized, “January to December is the best timing for the academic session if we keep in mind floods, festivities, and the paddy harvesting season, etc., in Assam.”

Ratul Chandra Goswami, secretary general of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association, highlighted the negative impact of the current schedule on students’ learning due to Assam’s unique geographical and climatic conditions.

He pointed out that students have had to take evaluations without adequate preparation because the curriculum couldn’t progress as planned.

“It is noteworthy that due to the April-March academic year, students have had to participate in the first and second evaluations without acquiring knowledge because of Rongali Bihu, Eid, floods, and soaring heat,” Goswami lamented.

He also noted significant academic loss during December and January due to winter.

Previously, even with a January-December academic year, Class X and XII state board exams were conducted in February-March, aligning with the CBSE schedule.

The current review aims to find a calendar that best serves the educational needs of students in Assam, taking into account the region’s unique challenges.