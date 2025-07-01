Nagaland launches Phase 2 of school safety compliance course

Dimapur: The Nagaland government, in partnership with the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), school education department and NagaEd, has officially launched Phase 2 of the Nagaland Disaster Management School Safety Policy (NDMSSP) Compliance Course, an official release said on Tuesday.

The course is a mandatory digital training programme aimed at equipping teachers across government and private schools with critical disaster preparedness and school safety skills.

The NSDMASSP Compliance Course was first launched on December 1, 2023, by chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

During Phase 1, the initiative witnessed 7,567 teacher registrations, with 3,193 educators already certified, highlighting the strong initial uptake and enthusiasm for the programme.

As the programme advanced into Phase 2, the focus is on ensuring completion by all teachers and expanding the reach to new participants.

The Compliance Course is a comprehensive, self-paced digital training programme that ensures teachers can gain crucial safety skills without disrupting their regular teaching duties. Through interactive videos, quizzes, and real-life case studies, the course fosters a culture of preparedness and resilience in the state’s educational institutions.

“Ensuring school safety is not just a mandate, it is a moral responsibility. Our collective effort in digitising safety training ensures that no teacher, child, and school are left behind, regardless of location,” said Johnny Ruangmei, joint CEO, NSDMA.

Co-founder of NagaEd Kevisato Sanyü said this initiative reaffirmed Nagaland’s commitment to school safety and showcases the power of digital learning to reach every educator, even in the most remote areas.

NagaEd is an education company that develops innovative digital solutions to enhance teaching and learning experiences.