Applications are invited for 5636 posts of Apprentices under Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5636 vacant positions of Apprentices in the designated trades at its different workshops / units. The apprentices will be imparted training under the Apprentices Act 1961.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 5636

Also read : SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 32 vacancies

Units wise vacancies :

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop : 919

Alipurduar (APDJ) : 522

Rangiya (RNY) : 551

Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG : 1140

Tinsukia (TSK) : 547

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN : 1110

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS) : 847

Educational Qualification : The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Age Limit : The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.04.2022. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates. For persons with Disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by up to additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. service on Civil side after availing the Ex.servicemen status for the purpose of their engagement.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Accountant vacancies in GIMT Tezpur

Selection Procedure : Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared (trade wise, unit wise, community wise). The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of the average marks in the matriculation and ITI.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online by visiting www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in .

Opening date & time of Online Application : June 1, 2022 at 11 AM

Closing date & time of Online Application : June 30, 2022 at 10 PM.

Application Fees : Application fees (Non-refundable) –Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Senior Resident Doctor vacancies in NEIGRIHMS