Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Tezpur.
Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.
Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : B.Com / M.Com in Accounts with more than 4 years of working experience in relevant field. Candidates having their places of residence in Tezpur will be preferred.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to gimtcareer@gmail.com
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Academic Registrar positions in Bhattadev University