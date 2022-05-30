Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Tezpur.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : B.Com / M.Com in Accounts with more than 4 years of working experience in relevant field. Candidates having their places of residence in Tezpur will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to gimtcareer@gmail.com

