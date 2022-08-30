Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate special trains from New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate special trains from New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special trains will run for single trips from New Jalpaiguri to Jammu Tawi on September 1, 2022, and from Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi on September 4, 2022.

Special train No 05714 (New Jalpaiguri – Jammu Tawi) will depart from New Jalpaiguri railway station at 21:30 hours (9:30 PM) on September 1, 2022.

The special train will run via Katihar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Moradabad railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 13:10 hours (1:10 Pm) on September 1, 2022.

The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be 1 AC three-tier coach, 12 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class and 1 Seating cum Luggage coach.

Special train No 05912 (Dibrugarh – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Dibrugarh railway station at 18:00 hours (6 PM) on September 4, 2022.

The special train will run via Harmuti, Viswanath Chariali, Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri Hajipur and Ambala Cantt. railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 21:10 hours (9:10 PM) on September 6, 2022. The special train will consist of 21 coaches. There will be 4 AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class and 2 Seating cum Luggage coaches.

Wait-listed passengers of other trains running on these routes can avail of the facility. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.