GUWAHATI: The national investigation agency (NIA) has filed charge sheet against as many as eight accused jihadis, who were arrested in Assam.

This charge sheet filed by the NIA is the first in connection with the arrests made by the police in Assam in recent times for alleged links with jihadi elements.

Out of the eight accused, against whom the charge sheet has been filed, seven hail from Barpeta district in Assam and one of Tripura.

The accused named in the charge sheet are: Saiful Islam, Khairul Islam, Badshah Sulaiman, Naushad Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Imran Hasan, Mukbul Hussain and Mufti Sulaiman.

Nearly forty people have been arrested by the police in Assam from different parts of the state on charges of having links with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Also read: Assam records highest rate of crimes against women for 5th consecutive year

Recently, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to hand over the jihadi terror modules cases to NIA after initial investigations.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has stated that some counter-radicalisation measures have been initiated to tackle the growing network of jihadis in the state.

The Assam DGP added that several Muslim groups have also been taken into confidence, who in turn have pledged support in the crackdown on jihadi elements in the state.

He added that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting in Assam.