Mumbai: In what can be termed a tragic incident, a pair of newborn twins died right in front of their mother as they failed to reach the hospital due to the lack of “roads”.

The newborns had premature birth and the incident was reported from the Palghar district in Maharastra.

The family of the woman tried to take her and the children to the hospital in a makeshift stretcher and they carried them for near 3 km and that too through rocky terrain and slippery slopes.

During the journey, she also bled heavily.

Also Read: Assam: 14.9-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Baksa

The woman, Vandana Budhar is a resident of Mokhada in Palghar and she gave birth to the twins seven months into pregnancy at her home.

The newborns at the time of birth were very weak and as there were no immediate medical amenities, they died in front of their mother.

There were visuals of the horrific journey as the woman was carried slowly along precarious slopes.

Also Read: Assam: Three accused flee from police custody in Dhakuakhana

After battling through the situation, the woman finally reached the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The locals have blamed the government for the situation as it had failed to connect the area with roads.