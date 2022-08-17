Pathsala: Locals in Baksa’s Hatizan-Daodhara found a 14.9-feet-long Burmese python weighing around 100 kg.

On noticing the python, the locals informed a rescue team- Manas Maozigendri Eco-tourism society along with the forest department.

The teams rushed to the spot and rescued the python safely.

On measuring it, it was found to be 14.9 feet or nearly 4.5 metres long.

The snake was later released into the jungle of Manas National Park.

“The residents of the village found the snake and informed us. On receiving the information, our team reached the place and rescued the snake. We later released the python in the Manas National Park”, said Ramesh Narzary secretary of Manas Maozigendri Eco-tourism society.

The Burmese python is one of the largest species of snakes and is native to a large area of Southeast Asia.

It is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.