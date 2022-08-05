Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi).

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 44 vacant positions of Junior Executive Officers (JEO).

Name of post : Junior Executive Officers (JEO)

No. of posts : 44 [ UR : 19, ST : 3, SC : 6, OBC : 12, EWS : 4]

Pay Scale : Rs. 15400-900(4)-19000- 1200(6)-26200-1300(2)- 28800-1480(3)-33240

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply online for 35 vacancies in NECTAR Shillong

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates possessing qualifications of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant or any other professional degrees may also apply

Age Limit : Between 21 and 30 years. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 01/08/1992 and not later than 01/08/2001 (both days including) and are only eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through three stages i.e. Online Examination, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview

Also read : Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Young Professional & Research Analyst vacancies

Place of Posting: All candidates selected for appointment by NEDFi are liable to be posted and transferred anywhere in North East India.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nedfi.com/ from August 5, 2022 to September 5, 2022

Application Fees :

For PwD/EWS : Nil

For SC & ST: Rs.200/-

For OBC : Rs.300/-

For General : Rs.500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Administrative Assistant vacancy in RMRCNE Dibrugarh