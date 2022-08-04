Applications are invited for various research based positions in Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Transport Research Wing of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of 02 Young Professionals and 02 Research Analysts on purely contractual basis for an initial period of one year.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics / Mathematics / Operational Research / Economics/Business Economics, B. Tech. Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)/BCA / BBA.

Experience : Minimum of one (01) years experience in Government, reputed organizations, research organizations etc. Preference will be given to persons with work experience in the field of Roads and Transport supported by published work/policy papers appraisal/monitoring of projects & schemes etc

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : Candidates should be below 32 years of age as on last date of Application

Name of post : Research Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics / Mathematics / Operational Research / Economics/Business Economics, M. Tech. Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)/MCA / MBA.

Experience : Minimum of two (02) years experience in Government, reputed organizations, research organizations etc. Preference will be given to persons with work experience in the field of Roads and Transport supported by published work/policy papers appraisal/monitoring of projects & schemes etc

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age : Candidates should be below 45 years of age as on last date of Application

How to apply : Candidates should send a scanned copy of application (in the enclosed proforma) along with photo and enclosures by e-mail only to dinesh.gupta12@gov.in / bikram.moharana@gov.in by August 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

