Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Research Coordinator for ICMR funded research project “Designing and Implementation of a Health Care Model in Patients with Stage 2 Breast Cancer” in 2025. Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute formally came under Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Institute is located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam in a plot of land covering an area of 14.2 acres (43 bighas). About 12,000 new and 80,000 old cancer patients visit the Institute every year. It is a 311-bedded Hospital at present. There is a guest house with 60 beds,which also houses the St. Jude’s Centre for children and their attendant. The Institute also has residential campus for the employees. A DBT Centre for Molecular Biology and Cancer Research came into being in February 2010. The Institute has Population and Hospital Based Cancer Registry under National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research. It does work in many research projects at present.

Name of post : Clinical Research Coordinator

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Should have completed Bachelor Degree in Science and Diploma in Clinical Research from recognized University / Institutions.

Experience : Minimum 1-year prior experience in the field of Clinical Research.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age : Below 40 years (relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates) as on 30.06.2025

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 29,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th July 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Power Grid Capacity Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016.The candidates must reach the venue of Interview at least half an hour prior to commencement of the interview [ i.e. last reporting time for interview -10:00 AM]

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported

by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee. All the original testimonials relating to age, educational qualification, other qualification, experience, NOC (where applicable) etc. should be brought for necessary verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here