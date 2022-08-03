Applications are invited for research oriented professionals in NTPC Limited

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts of Executives.

Name of post : Executive (Carbon Capture & Utilization)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : PhD in area related to Carbon Capture / Utilization from reputed University / Institute

OR

ME /MTech in Mechanical / Electrical / Energy / C&I / Environment with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field

OR

BE /BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Executive (Hydrogen)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : PhD in area related to hydrogen generation process from reputed University / Institute

OR

ME /MTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field

OR

BE /BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field

Name of post : Executive (Waste to Energy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in area related to biomass from reputed University / Institute

OR

ME /MTech in Mechanical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field

OR

BE /BTech in Mechanical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field

Name of post : Executive (Civil Design)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ME /MTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 5 years in detailed process engineering of civil system of Plants AND Proficiency in structural design softwares

OR

BE /BTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 7 years in detailed process engineering of civil system of Plants AND Proficiency in structural design softwares

Name of post : Executive (Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ME /MTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 2 years in infra. management in any plant, office, institute etc

OR

BE /BTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 4 years in infra. management in any plant, office, institute etc

Name of post : Executive (Program Office)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA in Marketing / Operations with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 5 years in relevant field

Name of post : Executive (Ash Technologies)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in any area of Mechanical / Civil / Electrical in field related ‘Bulk Ash handling system’ from reputed University / Institute

OR

ME /MTech in Mechanical / Civil /Electrical in field related ‘Bulk Ash handling system’ with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system

OR

BE /BTech in Mechanical / Civil /Electrical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system.

Name of post : Executive (Non-Destructive Evaluation)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in Mechanical / Metallurgical/ Electrical from recognized University / Institute

OR

ME /MTech in Mechanical / Metallurgical/Electrical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system

OR

BE /BTech in Mechanical / Metallurgical /Electrical or MSc in Physics with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Executive (Analytical Chemistry)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : PhD in Chemistry from recognized University / Institute AND Strong laboratory analytical skills

OR

ME /MTech in Chemistry with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience

OR

MSc in Industrial Chemistry / Applied Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Executive (Metallurgy)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in the fields of Metallurgy

OR

MTech in Metallurgy / Material Science with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience

OR

BE / BTech /MSc in Metallurgy / Material Science with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

