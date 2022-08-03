Applications are invited for research oriented professionals in NTPC Limited
NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts of Executives.
Name of post : Executive (Carbon Capture & Utilization)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : PhD in area related to Carbon Capture / Utilization from reputed University / Institute
OR
ME /MTech in Mechanical / Electrical / Energy / C&I / Environment with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field
OR
BE /BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field.
Name of post : Executive (Hydrogen)
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : PhD in area related to hydrogen generation process from reputed University / Institute
OR
ME /MTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field
OR
BE /BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / C&I with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field
Name of post : Executive (Waste to Energy)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PhD in area related to biomass from reputed University / Institute
OR
ME /MTech in Mechanical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field
OR
BE /BTech in Mechanical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in relevant field
Name of post : Executive (Civil Design)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ME /MTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 5 years in detailed process engineering of civil system of Plants AND Proficiency in structural design softwares
OR
BE /BTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 7 years in detailed process engineering of civil system of Plants AND Proficiency in structural design softwares
Name of post : Executive (Infrastructure)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ME /MTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 2 years in infra. management in any plant, office, institute etc
OR
BE /BTech in Civil with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 4 years in infra. management in any plant, office, institute etc
Name of post : Executive (Program Office)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBA in Marketing / Operations with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum post qualification experience of 5 years in relevant field
Name of post : Executive (Ash Technologies)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : PhD in any area of Mechanical / Civil / Electrical in field related ‘Bulk Ash handling system’ from reputed University / Institute
OR
ME /MTech in Mechanical / Civil /Electrical in field related ‘Bulk Ash handling system’ with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system
OR
BE /BTech in Mechanical / Civil /Electrical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system.
Name of post : Executive (Non-Destructive Evaluation)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : PhD in Mechanical / Metallurgical/ Electrical from recognized University / Institute
OR
ME /MTech in Mechanical / Metallurgical/Electrical with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification research / industrial experience in Design of Ash / Material handling system
OR
BE /BTech in Mechanical / Metallurgical /Electrical or MSc in Physics with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute
Name of post : Executive (Analytical Chemistry)
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : PhD in Chemistry from recognized University / Institute AND Strong laboratory analytical skills
OR
ME /MTech in Chemistry with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience
OR
MSc in Industrial Chemistry / Applied Chemistry / Analytical Chemistry with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience
Name of post : Executive (Metallurgy)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : PhD in the fields of Metallurgy
OR
MTech in Metallurgy / Material Science with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience
OR
BE / BTech /MSc in Metallurgy / Material Science with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute AND Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to August 12, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
