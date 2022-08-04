Applications are invited for 80 vacant managerial positions in LIC Housing Finance Limited.

LIC Housing Finance Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistants and Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 50

Region wise vacancies :

Central : 6

East Central : 2

Eastern : 3

North Central : 6

Northern : 2

South Central : 4

South Eastern : 10

Southern : 2

Western : 15

Educational Qualification : Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks). Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part- time are not eligible.

Remuneration : The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135-1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per

month will be approximately Rs.33,960/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules.

Age : 21-28 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 30

Educational Qualification :

i. Others : Graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part- time are not eligible.

ii. DME : Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks or Post-graduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing / finance will be given preference

Experience :

DME : Completed 3 years as DME in LIC HFL as on 31.03.2022 and continuing as DME or marketing intermediary in LIC HFL.

Remuneration : The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month in the scale of 53620-2770(14)- 92400-2880(3)-101040 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs.80,110/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules.

Age :

i. Other : 21-28 years

ii. DME : 21-40 years

Selection Procedure :

Assistant : Online Examination and Interview

Assistant Manager (Others category) : Online Examination and Interview

Assistant Manager (DME category) : Work Experience, Online Examination and Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.lichousing.com from August 4, 2022 to August 25, 2022

Application Fees :

Assistant : Rs. 800/-

Assistant Manager : Rs. 800/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

