New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named the NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

This was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that after all considerations and consultations, the NDA decided to announce “kisan putra” (farmer’s son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as their candidate for Vice President.

Also Read: Assam: Baidullah Khan’s sister arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to sell her kidney

As per reports, the WB governing being the Vice President candidate is expected to send a big message to the Jat community, to which he belongs.

It may be mentioned that before the announcement of the candidate was made, there were various reports as well as talks that a few top BJP leaders, as well as recently resigned ministers, were on the list of consideration.

Also Read: Assam: Woman dies in massive fire in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area

However, this announcement has been seen as a surprise.

The elections for the next Vice President of India is scheduled on August 6 while the last date for nominations is July 19.