Guwahati: A land dispute led to a violent altercation between members of the Chakma community and local residents in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The conflict broke out when Chakma residents attempted to conduct a funeral ceremony on land they have traditionally used for last rites, but were confronted by a group of locals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eyewitness footage circulating on social media captured the heated exchange, showing individuals from both sides armed with sticks and engaged in physical scuffles.

Police sources confirmed that tensions had been building over access to a particular plot of land along the Chengmara River, which the Chakma community has used for generations to perform funeral rites.

The dispute intensified after Takam Tadu, a local businessman, constructed a resort adjacent to the burial ground and requested the community to shift their ceremonies to another location.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Takam Tadu offered the Chakmas an alternate plot farther away, hoping to prevent disruptions to his resort business,” said Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar. “However, the community refused to relocate their traditional funeral site.”

The situation escalated on Saturday when Chakma residents from Kokila gathered to conduct the last rites of an elderly woman.

The gathering prompted a confrontation with individuals supporting Tadu, which soon turned violent. Police arrived on the scene and managed to de-escalate the conflict.

“We brought the situation under control. Supporters of Takam Tadu dispersed without further incident, and the Chakmas completed the funeral ceremony,” SP Gusar added.

The Chakma community, originally settled by the Government of India in areas such as Hollongi and Kokila in Papum Pare district, continues to face challenges related to land ownership and cultural practices. The district administration has not yet issued a formal resolution on the disputed site.