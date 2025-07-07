Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel under the DBT-NECAB Phase-III Assam Agricultural University funded by DBT, Govt. of India in 2025.

Various programmes under the DBT-NECAB Phase-III are:

Genetic improvement of rice for abiotic and biotic stress tolerance using molecular breeding,

especially drought, submergence, BLB and blast diseases. Gerne technology for the improvement of chickpea to confer resistance against insect pest. Elucidation of acid and its associated stress tolerance mechanisms in soil bacteria: Towards

increasing the efficiency of agricultural production in acid soils of Northeast India. Isolation of novel microbial strains from NE region to develop efficient biofertilizers &

biopesticides

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD (Science) with outstanding academic record and proven record of high quality R & D work and age below 40 years.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidates having experience of conducting research in the aforementioned areas.

Emoluments : Rs. 67000/- + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Research Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD (Science) with outstanding academic record and proven record of high quality R & D work and age below 40 years.

OR

Master’s Degree in the relevant subject with 1st Division or 60% marks or equivalent overall grade

point average with at least two years of research experience as evidenced from Fellowship/ Associateship/ Training/other engagements and published research papers.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidates having experience of conducting research in the aforementioned areas.

Emoluments : Rs. 61000/- + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agricultural Biotechnology/Plant Breeding and Genetics/ M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Life Sciences/Soil Science/Plant Pathology/Microbiology with ICAR/CSIRNET/GATE/DBT-BET.

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

a) The fellowship will be awarded to the full-time students enrolled in the PhD. programme at AAU

relevant to the centre’s programmes.

b) Minimum CGPA in a semester for the award for the fellowship will be 8.00 in 10.00 scale.

c) Candidates completing at least two semesters are eligible to apply for the fellowship

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- + 8% HRA

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.Sc in Life Sciences/Chemistry/Microbiology/ Biotechnology or relevant fields.

Desirable: Preference to candidates having experience of working in research projects under the aforementioned R & D areas

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. in any discipline.

Desirable: Preference to candidates having experience of working in research projects under the aforementioned R & D areas, especially in field related experiments.

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21st July 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology, Office of the DBT-NECAB, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data and passport size photographs,

original; and attested copies of all testimonials that must be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here