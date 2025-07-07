Applications are invited for recruitment of 280 vacant positions or career in CDAC Assam in 2025.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 280 numbers of technical professionals in 2025 in the project “Advanced Computing Research (ACR)” that has been developed in line with the Government of India’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and make India self-reliant in HPC/AI technologies. C-DAC has launched the project in collaboration with a leading industry partner.

Project ACR aims at developing indigenous processors based on RISC-V ISA (CPU, GPGPU, AI/ML accelerator), scale-up and scale-out networks, and design world class HPC/AI systems with integrated photonics and robust software ecosystem.

Name of post : Design Engineer

No. of posts : 203

Qualification :

BE / BTech – Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Science with 60% or equivalent CGPA.

PG Diploma VLSI, HPC, Embedded Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)

MCA with B Sc / BCA with 60% or equivalent CGPA

M Sc Computer Science, Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

M.E / M Tech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence / Machine learning, Applied Mathematics, Photonics

Ph D Microelectronics / VLSI, Computer Science , Artificial Intelligence (AI) /Machine Learning (ML), Photonics

Experience : Up to 3 years

Name of post : Senior Design Engineer

No. of posts : 67

Qualification :

BE / BTech – Electronics, Computer Science, IT, IS with 60% or equivalent CGPA

PG Diploma VLSI, HPC, Embedded Systems, AI/ML

MCA with B Sc / BCA with 60% or equivalent CGPA

M Sc Computer Science, Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

M.E / M Tech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Computer Science, AI / ML, Applied Mathematics, Photonics

Ph D Microelectronics / VLSI, Computer Science , Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), Photonics

Experience : Min 3 years & upto 6 years

Name of post : Principal Design Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

BE / BTech Electronics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

PG Diploma VLSI

MSc Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

ME / MTech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Applied Mathematics

PhD Microelectronics / VLSI

Experience : Min 6 years & upto 9 years

Name of post : Technical Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

BE / BTech Electronics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

PG Diploma VLSI

MSc Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

ME / M Tech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Applied Mathematics

PhD Microelectronics / VLSI

Experience : Min 9 years & upto 13 years

Name of post : Senior Technical Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BE / BTech Electronics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

PG Diploma VLSI

MSc Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

ME / M Tech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Applied Mathematics

PhD Microelectronics / VLSI

Experience : Min 13 years & upto 18 years

Name of post : Chief Technical Manager / Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BE / BTech Electronics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

PG Diploma VLSI

MSc Electronics, Mathematics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

ME / M Tech Microelectronics/VLSI, Electronic System Design, Applied Mathematics

PhD Microelectronics / VLSI

Experience : Min 18 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.cdac.in/index.aspx?id=job_Advt_BLR_CDAC_05072025

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates is July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here