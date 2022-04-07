Applications are invited for 25 vacant engineering positions in NBCC (India) Limited.

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant posts of Deputy General Manager (Engineering) – Civil.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Engineering) – Civil

No. of posts : 25

Pay Scale : Rs. 70,000-2,00,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized

University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks.

Also read : UPSC IES/ ISS & CMS Exams 2022 : Apply for over 700 vacancies

Essential Post Qualification Experience : Total 09 years of relevant experience in the field of PMC/EPC/Real Estate/Infrastructure. Should be presently working on regular basis for a minimum period of 2 years in one

step below post (E-3) in the scale of pay of Rs. 60,000-1,80,000 (IDA) or Level 11 Rs. 6,7700-2,08,700/- (CDA), if working in PSU / Government or otherwise drawing minimum annual CTC of Rs. 18 Lakhs for the last two years, if working in Private Sector Company/Banks. The candidate should have relevant experience in construction related activities i.e execution / supervision of construction works involving earthwork, piling, road works, underground piping, building works, RCC works, like deep foundations, foundation of structures for heavy equipment, structural steel works for industrial buildings, technological structure and large value civil engineering projects etc. Candidate should have handled contract, closing of projects. Knowledge of ISO requirements for Quality Management System and HSE requirements at project sites will be an added advantage. Alternatively candidate should have experience in design, Coordination with various agencies involved like client, consultants, contractors, Estimation, Tendering, Rate analysis and Contract Management of construction Projects etc. Knowledge of CPWD conditions of contract and Specifications will be an added advantage. Candidates having proficiency in use of Computer will be preferred.

Also read : Manipur Jobs : High Court of Manipur Recruitment

Upper Age Limit : 41 years

Selection Procedure : The selection criteria will be by way of Personal Interview only to be held at New Delhi only.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nbccindia.com/ from 10 AM of April 6, 2022 to 5 PM of May 5, 2022.

Application Fees : Applicants/Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for the positions of Managers in Assam Gas Company Limited