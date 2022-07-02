Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Miscellaneous Category of Teachers for various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) across the country. The Samiti is also conducting a Special Recruitment Drive for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Miscellaneous Category of Teachers for the JNVs of the North Eastern Region.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 78

Pay Scale : Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification :

i) Master Degree from recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree

Experience :

(a) Persons holding analogous posts or posts of Principals in Central/StateGovt./Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in Level-12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix.

OR

(b)Vice-Principal/Asstt. Education Officers in Central/State Govt. / Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in Level-10 (Rs.56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix, having 07 years of combined service as PGT and Vice-Principal, in which minimum 02 years as Vice-Principal.

OR

(c) PGT or Lecturer in Central/State Govt./ Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in

Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix, having at least 8 years regular service in the grade.

OR

(d) Persons having 15 years combined regular service as PGT (Level-8 in the Pay Matrix) and

TGT (Level-7 in the Pay Matrix), put together, out of which minimum 03 years as PGT. (The term

“combined regular service” is to be construed here as combined regular service in Central/State

Govt./ Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt only).

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 691

Pay Scale : Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix

Subject wise vacancies :

Biology : 63

Chemistry : 78

Commerce : 36

Economics : 116

English : 63

Geography : 76

Hindi : 58

History : 54

Maths : 59

Physics : 48

Computer Science : 40

Essential Qualification :

(a) Two Year Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT or any other NCTE recognized University / institute, in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate

OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the above subjects

(b) B.Ed Degree.

(c) Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English medium

PGT (Computer Science) :

1. At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:

BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University/Institute.

OR

BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized University/Institute.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science/IT)/MCA from a recognized University.

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science)/BCA and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science/IT and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

‘B’ level from DOEACC/NIELT and Post Graduate Degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ level from DOEACC/NIELT Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi/English

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 819

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 180

Hindi : 184

Maths : 210

Science : 109

Social Studies : 136

Essential Qualification :

(A) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject as well as in the aggregate.

Or

Bachelors Honours Degree with at least 50% marks in all the concerned subjects individually and also in aggregate. Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course

Or

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects and also in aggregate. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of degree course.

(B) Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE, for the purpose.

(C) B.Ed. Degree

(D) Competence to teach through English and Hindi languages.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (Third Language)

No. of posts : 343

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 66

Bodo : 9

Garo : 8

Gujarati : 40

Kannada : 8

Khasi : 9

Malayalam : 11

Marathi : 26

Mizo : 9

Nepali : 6

Odiya : 42

Punjabi : 32

Tamil : 2

Telegu : 31

Urdu : 44

Essential Qualification :

(A) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject as well as in the aggregate.

Or

Bachelors Honours Degree with at least 50% marks in all the concerned subjects individually and also in aggregate. Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course

Or

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects and also in aggregate. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of degree course.

(B) Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE, for the purpose.

(C) B.Ed. Degree

(D) Competence to teach through English and Hindi languages.

Name of post : Miscellaneous Category of Teachers

No. of posts : 269

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Subject wise vacancies :

Music : 43

Art : 57

PET Male : 44

PET Female : 47

Librarian : 78

Essential Qualification :

Music : Five years study in Music institution recognized by the concerned State Govt. as equivalent to Graduate/Post Graduate Degree. OR

A Bachelors Degree with Music from a recognized university OR

Higher Secondary/Sr.Secondary with any one of the following : Sangeet-Visharad examination of Gandharva

Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay or Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyalaypeeth, Lucknow or Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidyalaya, Khairagarh (MP) or Sangeet Prabhakar examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.

OR

Following Degree/Diploma awarded by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh :

(a) Sangeet Bhushan with Graduation in any discipline.

(b) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline.

(c) Sangeet Visharad or Sangeet Nritya Visharad with Sr.Secondary/ Intermediate/Part I examination of 3 years Degree Course

Art : Four years Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts

after passing Senior Secondary Examination (Class XII or equivalent)

OR

Five years Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Arts/Crafts

after passing Secondary Examination (Class X or equivalent)

OR

Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University

OR

B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education.

PET (Male & Female) : Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from a recognized institution.

OR

D.P.Ed. from a recognized University/Institution provided that the admission qualification for the diploma is at least a University’s Degree.

Librarian :

1. University degree in Library Science from a recognized institution OR Graduation with One-year Diploma in Library

Science from a recognized Institution

2. Working knowledge of English and Hindi or other Regional Language

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply Online through NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in from July 2, 2022 to July 22, 2022

Application Fees :

Principal : Rs. 2000/-

PGTs : Rs. 1800/-

TGTs & Miscellaneous Category Teachers : Rs. 1500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

