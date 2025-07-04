Imphal: The Manipur Government has reiterated the need to uphold the confidentiality of official documents, notings, or files, following instances where government servants and others, including former officials and non-official persons, were found quoting or retaining classified materials marked ‘Secret’ or ‘Confidential’ in their representations and appeals.

An official memorandum issued by the Secretariat, General Administration Department, Government of Manipur, cautioned that referencing, excerpting, or retaining copies, either in part or whole, is not only improper but also a violation of Rules 8 to 11 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The memorandum further emphasized that any individual contravening these provisions is liable to prosecution, and government servants found violating the said Act and Conduct Rules may face penalties under relevant disciplinary rules, depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.

It strongly urged all employees under the State Government, including those in PSUs, autonomous bodies, boards, societies, agencies, commissions, companies, universities, and aided bodies, to refrain from unauthorized access, retention, or use of such documents in any form.