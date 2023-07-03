New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked for an updated status report regarding the measures taken by the Manipur government to ensure rehabilitation and improve the law and order situation in the state.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, has listed a batch of petitions related to the issue for hearing on July 10.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, was asked by the bench to submit an updated status report containing information on rehabilitation camps, law and order, and recovery of arms.

Mehta informed the court about the deployment of security forces and the current status of the law and order situation, stating that the curfew in the state has been reduced from 24 hours to five hours.

He further mentioned that the state has deployed civil police, Indian reserve battalions, and 114 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to maintain security.

In response to the arguments put forth by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Kuki groups, Mehta cautioned against giving the case a communal angle, emphasizing that the situation involves the welfare of real human beings.

Gonsalves raised concerns about the lack of action against militants who openly threatened to “annihilate the Kukis” during a news program, suggesting that the violence against Kukis was sponsored by the state.

The Supreme Court is currently handling multiple pleas concerning the situation in Manipur, including a petition filed by a ruling BJP MLA challenging a high court order granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.

Additionally, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed by a tribal non-governmental organization (NGO) demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the violence that has engulfed the northeastern state.

One of the NGOs, Manipur Tribal Forum, has approached the apex court seeking Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and the prosecution of communal groups responsible for attacking them.