Guwahati: At least 40 cattle that were being smuggled in a tanker truck were seized by the police near Sonapur in Guwahati, Assam.

The cattle were being smuggled from Dhemaji in Assam to Meghalaya.

While there are various ways of smuggling cattle used by traffickers, this was a new one seen by the police.

The cattle hidden within the tanker of the truck were in critical condition as they were being transported inhumanely.

The smugglers’ audacious plan involved transporting the animals from Dhemaji in Assam to Bynihat in Meghalaya, using an entirely new approach to evade suspicion.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Acting upon credible information, a team of alert police officers swiftly arrived at the scene on the outskirts of Guwahati.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Over the days, there were several methods being used by smugglers.

At times, even luxury vehicles were seen being used for such smuggling. Even container trucks were used by smugglers for such activities.