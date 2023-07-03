Guwahati: In a bid to draw attention to the devastating crisis unfolding in Manipur, Member of Parliament (MP) from Nowgong Constituency in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi has reached out to colleagues in the Parliament, urging them to join the demand for a discussion on the escalating violence in the Northeastern state.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been plagued by widespread violence, human rights abuses, and the loss of innocent lives. The situation has continued to deteriorate, with conflicts erupting between various factions, armed forces, and insurgent groups.

As a result, fear, insecurity, and unrest have gripped the region, inflicting severe socio-economic hardships on its residents.

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to commence on July 20, MP Pradyut Bordoloi has called upon his fellow MPs, irrespective of party or state affiliation, to take up the cause and push for a discussion on the crisis in Manipur.

Addressing his colleagues, MP Pradyut Bordoloi emphasized the need for a national discourse surrounding the Manipur crisis.

By leveraging their platforms as MPs, he urged them to use their influence to raise awareness both inside and outside the Parliament.

Through this collective effort, the MP believes that the crisis can garner the attention it deserves and pave the way for meaningful discussions, debates, and ultimately, viable solutions to address the conflict.