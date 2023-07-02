Guwahati: The Assam Police has apprehended seven individuals across Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal for their alleged involvement in a planned extortion operation using the names of militant organisations.

The arrests were made following a successful operation to dismantle the fledgling terrorist gang, as confirmed by Director General of Police, G P Singh.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Singh stated that the Assam Police had successfully exposed the entire network of the nascent terrorist group.

The gang had intended to carry out extortion activities under the guise of the Boro Liberation Army (BLA) and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

The police have apprehended a total of seven individuals, with arrests made in different locations across Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal.

While DGP Singh shared an image of a letterhead from the Boro Liberation Army, it was not explicitly mentioned if it was seized during the operation or if the arrested individuals had officially adopted the name.

The gang had allegedly been extorting money from various targets using the identities of both the BLA and the KLO.

The arrested individuals comprise three suspects from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong, and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur. The police are currently conducting further investigations to gather additional information and ascertain the extent of the group’s activities.