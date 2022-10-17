Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Forensic Sciences University.

National Forensic Sciences University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors and Associate Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 27

Discipline wise vacancies :

Forensic Science (General) : 2

Finger Print Science/ Questioned Document : 1

Forensic Physics/ Ballistics/ Crime scene Management : 1

Forensic Chemistry/Toxicology : 1

Forensic Science : 1

Forensic Medicine : 1

Cyber Security : 2

Digital Forensics : 1

IOT / SCADA : 1

IT / Computer Applications : 1

Forensic Accounting : 1

General Management : 1

Hospital Administration : 1

Accounts and Finance : 2

Cyber Security Management : 1

Police Administration : 1

Law : 2

Structural Engineering : 1

Chemistry : 1

Forensic Psychology : 1

Criminology : 1

Clinical Psychology : 2

Pay Scale : 7th Pay Matrix Academic level 14A, Entry level minimum basic pay INR 1,59,100/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 43

Discipline wise vacancies :

Forensic Science (General) : 1

Finger Print Science/ Questioned Document : 1

Forensic Biology/ Biotechnology/DNA : 1

Forensic Physics/ Ballistics/ Crime scene Management : 1

Multimedia Forensics : 1

General Biology : 1

General Chemistry : 1

General Physics : 1

Forensic Science : 1

Humanitarian Forensic : 1

Cyber Security : 2

Digital Forensics : 2

IOT / SCADA : 1

IT / Computer Applications : 1

Forensic Accounting : 1

General Management : 1

Hospital Administration : 1

Accounts and Finance : 2

Cyber Security Management : 1

Research Methodology : 1

Data Analytics : 1

OB / HR : 1

Security Science / Security Technologies : 1

Homeland/ Internal Security : 1

Law : 2

Data Science : 2

General Computer Application/IT : 1

Structural Engineering : 1

Environment Science : 1

Forensic Psychology : 1

Criminology : 2

Clinical Psychology : 3

Neuro Psychology : 2

Open Learning : 1

Pay Scale : 7th Pay Matrix Academic level 13A2, Entry level minimum basic pay INR 1,39,600/-

Eligibility Criteria : As per NFSC Rules & regulations

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://career.nfsu.ac.in/ up to November 6, 2022

Application Fees : The applicant has to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee for each application online. Candidates from SC/ST Category, disabled candidates, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.Detailed Advertisement : Click Here