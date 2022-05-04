Applications are invited for over 300 vacant positions in National Forensic Sciences University.

National Forensic Sciences University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions in its campuses.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 28

Pay : 7th Pay Matrix Academic Level 14A, Entry level minimum basic pay INR 1,59,100/-

Qualification :

i. Ph.D. in relevant/allied discipline with first class at master level.

ii. Experience of 10 years after Ph.D. or 13 years total (not counting Ph.D. enrolment period) out of which 07 years are to be after Ph.D. At least four years to be at Associate Professor level in Level 13A2 or equivalent in an institution of repute.

iii. Two PhD Degrees guided in career as sole or principal supervisor. The following during the past 04 years (i) 03 papers in SCI journals (ii) One High value sponsored or consultancy project (iii)Academic outreach activity equivalent to two self-financed courses offered as coordinator and main

teacher (iv) “Contributory Research and Laboratory Work”

Desirable: One or more Patents; supervised more than three students for Ph.D. ; Preparing E-Learning material. At least one self-financed short-term course offered every year, Strong liaison with industry, Offering significant support to institute management; High value sponsored or consultancy projects

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 49

Pay : 7th Pay Matrix Academic Level 13A2, Entry level minimum basic pay INR 1,39,600/-

Qualification :

i. Ph.D. in relevant/allied discipline with first class at master level.

ii. Experience of 06 years after Ph.D. or 09 years total out of which 03 years should be after Ph.D. Three years at the level of Assistant Professor with AGP of 8000/- or equivalent in a reputed university, R&D Lab or relevant industry

iii. 04 papers in SCI journals after Ph.D, one Ph.D. guided as sole or principal supervisor plus one continuing. Two projects ongoing or one project ongoing and one completed and “Contributory Research and Laboratory Work”

Desirable: One or more patents. Supervising two or more students for Ph.D. Strong liaison with industry; offering courses through application of ICT.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 116

Pay : 7th Pay Matrix Academic Level 10 + 7 Non-compounded increments, Entry level minimum basic pay INR 70,900/-

Qualification : Ph.D. in relevant/allied discipline with first class at master level.

Desirable: One publication in an SCI Journal

Name of post : Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 14

Qualification :

i Not be more than 55 years of age,

ii Possess Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in

India or any other educational institution recognized as such or

declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

iii 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of in the academic level 12 and above including as associate professor along with experience in educational administration or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education

Or

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years should be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post .

iv Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi , Examination software and result automation.

v. Adequate experience in the pre-conduct and post-conduct activities of University examinations or other comparable examinations is desirable.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 14

Qualification :

i. Not more than 55 years of age

ii Possess ACA/AICWA or MBA(Finance)/M.Com with Minimum 55% marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. 15 years of experience involving sound knowledge of Central Govt. Rules relating to Accounts/Audit, Service Conditions, Treasury and Finance, out of which at least 8 years ’experience in the Pay Level 12 or above. or 15 years experience in Accounting and Auditing firm out of which 10 years experience after obtaining CA/ICWA

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi, Accounting Software.

v. Preference would be given to persons having worked in an Organized Accounts or related Service in Central/State Government/University

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Pay Level 12

Qualification :

i. Not be more than 50 years of age,

ii. Possess Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Nine years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration or Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education or 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and computer proficiency

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 17

Pay : Pay Level 10

Qualification :

i. Not more than 40 years of age

ii. Possess Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. 3 years of experience in the field of procurement/HR/ Academics/ Examinations/Accounts and other fields of University

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and computer proficiency.

Name of post : Assistant Finance Officer

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Pay Level 10

Qualification :

i . Not be more than 40 years of age,

ii. Possess ACA/AICWA or MBA(Finance)/M.Com with Minimum 55% marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. 3 years of experience involving sound knowledge of Central Govt. Rules relating to Accounts/Audit, Service Conditions, Treasury and Finance. or 3 years experience in Accounting and Auditing firm after obtaining CA/ICWA

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi, Accounting Software.

v. Preference would be given to persons having worked in an Organized Accounts or related Service in Central/State Government/University

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 19

Pay : Pay Level 8

Qualification :

i. Not less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age,

ii. Possess Bachelors Degree in any discipline with good academic record obtained from any of the university established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and Computer Proficiency

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Pay Level 8

Qualification :

i. Not be more than 40 years of age,

ii. Possess qualification as Chartered Accountant or Cost and Works Accountant or First class degree in Commerce or Second class Master Degree in commerce /MBA(Finance) with good academic record from any of the university established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. 2 years experience of Accounting and Auditing in Government/ Semi Government Organization/ Educational Institutes recognized by the Central or State Government/Chartered Accountant’s Firm

iv. Possesses adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and accounting software.

v. Relevant Exposure to GST and Income Tax is desirable.

Name of post : Deputy Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 9

Qualification :

i. Not be more than 40 of years of age,

ii. Possesses a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering with at least 55% marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956, with Master degree in civil engineering with specialization in Forensic structural engineering.

iii. At least 2 years of experience in the relevant field from Government/Semi Government Organization/ Public Sector Undertaking/University/Reputed Institute recognized by the State Government with experience in handling civil work.

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and computer proficiency.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Level 8

Qualification :

i. Not be less than 21 years and more than 35 of years of age,

ii. Possesses a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering with at least 55% marks with good academic record obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Master degree in civil engineering with specialization in Forensic structural engineering is desirable.

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and computer proficiency

Name of post : IT System Manager

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 8

Qualification :

i. Not be less than 21 years and not more than 45 years of age,

ii. Possesses a Master degree in Computer Application/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Information Technology with at least 55% Marks obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. At least 10 years of experience in Network Security/ Internet Technology& Hardware maintenance in Government/Semi Government.

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English.

Name of post : Deputy Section Officer

No. of posts : 20

Pay : Pay Level 7

Qualification :

i. Be not less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age,

ii. Possesses Bachelors Degree in any discipline with good academic record obtained from any of the university established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and Computer Proficiency.

Name of post : Accountant cum Auditor

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Pay Level 7

Qualification :

i. Not be less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age,

ii. Minimum Qualification: Second class degree in commerce with good academic record from any of the University established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognised as such or declared to be deemed as a university under Section 3 of the University Grant Commission Act, 1956.

iii. Experience: 2 years experience of Accounting and Auditing in Government /Semi Government Organisation/Educational Institute recognised by the Central or State Government/Chartered Accountant’s Firm.

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Accounting Software.

v. Relevant exposure to GST and Income Tax is desirable.

Name of post : Sub Accountant cum Sub-Auditor

No. of posts : 8

Pay : Pay Level 5

Qualification :

i. Not be less than 21 years and more than 35 of years of age

ii. Minimum Qualification: Commerce Degree with Accountancy as principle subject obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Experience:2 years experience of Accounting and Auditing in Government/ Semi Government Organization/ Educational Institutes recognized by the Central or State Government/Chartered Accountant’s Firm

iv. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and accounting software.

v. Relevant Exposure to GST and Income Tax is desirable.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 49

Pay : Pay Level 2

Qualification :

i. Not be less than 21 years and more than 35 of years of age,

ii. Possesses a bachelor degree in any discipline obtained from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section-3 of the University Grants commission Act, 1956.

iii. Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and Computer proficiency

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nfsu.ac.in/ within May 21, 2022

Application Fees : The applicant has to pay Rs. 500/- as application fee for each application online. Candidates from SC and ST Category, disabled candidates and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee

