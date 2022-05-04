Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Grade-II (Research) on contract basis initially for a period of one year.
Name of post : Associate Grade-II (Research)
No. of posts : 1
Educational Qualification : Master’s Degree in any discipline, preferably in Mass Communication / MBA / Management
Essential Work Experience : Candidate with Masters’ Degree: A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in administration/clerical/office management/project management of an educational institute is required. Candidate with experience in the area of research projects will be given preference.
Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month
Skills :
- Proven experience as an Assistant or Office Assistant
- Knowledge of working in an academic management systems and procedures
- Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
- Attention to detail and problem solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
Age limit: Not exceed 35 years as on 01.04.2022
How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with the updated CV through email at iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com latest by 5 PM of May 13, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
