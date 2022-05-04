Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Grade-II (Research) on contract basis initially for a period of one year.

Name of post : Associate Grade-II (Research)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Master’s Degree in any discipline, preferably in Mass Communication / MBA / Management

Essential Work Experience : Candidate with Masters’ Degree: A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in administration/clerical/office management/project management of an educational institute is required. Candidate with experience in the area of research projects will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Skills :

Proven experience as an Assistant or Office Assistant

Knowledge of working in an academic management systems and procedures

Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

Age limit: Not exceed 35 years as on 01.04.2022

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format along with the updated CV through email at iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com latest by 5 PM of May 13, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

