Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under the project titled “Development of Thermally Responsive Cellulose Based Ceramic Inks for Direct Ink Writing” funded by SERB, Govt. of India under the Principal Investigator Dr. P Karuna Purnapu Rupa, Dept. of Material Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Thermally Responsive Cellulose Based Ceramic Inks for Direct Ink Writing

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Qualification : Applicants having MTech in Material Science Engineering or MTech Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, MTech Ceramic Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks is required. Must be qualified in any one of the following : GATE, CSIR-UGC NET (including Lectureship, Assistant Professorship) OR A selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and Agencies and Institutions. Experience in synthesis and characterization of ceramic inks, direct ink writing methods and handling of equipment are preferred.

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates for the interview will be informed by email. Interview will be held on May 12, 2022 at 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their complete Bio-data furnishing all educational qualifications and experience in MS Word format via email to pkprupa@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before May 6, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

