Applications are invited for various project based positions in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12000/- (fixed) per month

Educational Qualification : HS passed

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge in computer application

Age : 18-40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta, Assam Agricultural University, Howly, PIN – 781316, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview and submit application with bio-data, copies of certificates and mark sheets and produce originals for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

