Applications are invited for various project based positions in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta.
Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant on purely temporary basis.
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 12000/- (fixed) per month
Educational Qualification : HS passed
Desirable Qualification : Knowledge in computer application
Age : 18-40 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Barpeta, Assam Agricultural University, Howly, PIN – 781316, Assam
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview and submit application with bio-data, copies of certificates and mark sheets and produce originals for verification
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
