Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Programmer on contractual basis initially for a period of 89 days, which may be extended.

Name of post : Junior Programmer

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 40,000-50,000/- (consolidated per month)

Essential Qualification: B.Tech/BE/BCA/DOEACC (‘B’ or ‘C’ level) /Degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics with specialization in computers or equivalent

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application forms in prescribed format along with Self-Attested copies of Educational qualifications/Experience certificate to The Joint Director (Admin), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NAMS Building, Ansari Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi – 110029 on or before 20/09/2022 before 1700 hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

