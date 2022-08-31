Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Coordinator on contract basis.

Name of post : Administrative Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Also read : SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 700 vacancies

1. Post-Graduate Degree in Management/Economics/Public Administration with at least 50% marks.

2. Good command over English language (both written and spoken) with good computer knowledge.

3. Minimum 3 years’ experience of working in a similar position in a Government/ Autonomous body/University/Educational Institution shall be desirable.

4. The applicant must have working knowledge of computer applications and packages

Emoluments: The candidate will be paid a consolidated salary of Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per month.

Also read : Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Probationary Engineer vacancy

How to apply : Candidates having the above qualifications and experience should only apply Online through the link given below latest by September 11, 2022.

Link :- http://docs.iift.ac.in/recruit/solo.asp?jcode=AC_2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade III & Grade IV vacancies in Sibsagar Girls’ College