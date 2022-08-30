Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bharat Electronics Limited.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Engineer on permanent basis for its Pune Unit

Name of post : Probationary Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : ME / M.Tech / MS (Photonics /Applied Optics/ Laser/ Optical Engineering / Electroptics / Optoelectronics)

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 01.08.2022

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through Written Test (85% weightage) and Interview (15% weightage).

How to apply : Candidates are required to send hard copy of the duly filled in application form, Demand Draft along with the following self-attested photocopies of the documents by Speed Post to Sr. Dy. General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, N.D.A. Road, Pashan, Pune- 411021 Maharashtra so as to reach it on or before September 14, 2022

Application Fees : Application fee is Rs. 708/- (Including GST) to be remitted by Demand Draft in favour of “Bharat Electronics Limited” payable at Pune from any Bank is required to be attached along with application. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

