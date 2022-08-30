Applications are invited for various administrative positions in WAPCOS Limited.

WAPCOS Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Hindi Translator and Junior Hindi Translator on contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Post Graduate Degree in Hindi from a recognized university with English as a subject at Degree level or Post Graduate Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at degree level.

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject through Hindi medium with English as a subject at degree level

Desirable : Diploma in Translation from a Recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Hindi and English typing

Salary : Up to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age : 40 years

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : ICAR-ATARI Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : Post Graduate Degree in Hindi from a recognized university with English as a subject at Degree level or Post Graduate Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at degree level.

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject through Hindi medium with English as a subject at degree level

Desirable : Diploma in Translation from a Recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Hindi and English typing

Salary : Up to Rs. 40,000/- per month

Maximum Age : 40 years

Also read : National Pension System Trust Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Manager & Assistant Manager vacancies

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their CVs in the prescribed proforma on or before September 14, 2022 to Head (Personnel), WAPCOS Limited, 76-C, Institutional Area, Sector-18 , Gurugram, Haryana- 122015

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher & Counsellor vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon