Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Pension System Trust.

National Pension System Trust is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers and Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 6

Stream wise vacancies :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : 1

Rajbhasha : 1

Investment and Research : 2

IT : 1

Legal : 1

Qualification :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : Full time Post Graduate degree / Master’s Degree in Business Administration (minimum 2 years or equivalent to MBA) with specialization in Marketing / Digital Marketing / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Visual communication from a recognized Indian University/Institute

Also read : NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Young Professional vacancy

Rajbhasha : Full time Master’s Degree in Hindi or Sanskrit, with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized Indian University / Institute

Investment and Research : Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute.

IT : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical/ electronics and communication / information technology/ computer science) / Masters in Computer Application/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology from a recognized Indian University / Institute

Legal : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/ College/ recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India.

Also read : National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Management Assistant, Private Secretary & Technical Officer vacancies

Experience :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Rajbhasha : Experience in translation from English to Hindi and vice versa is desirable

Investment and Research : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

IT : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Legal : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 2

Stream wise vacancies :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : 1

Investment and Research : 1

Qualification :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : Full time Post Graduate degree / Master’s Degree in Business Administration (minimum 2 years or equivalent to MBA) with specialization in Marketing / Digital Marketing / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Visual communication from a recognized Indian University/Institute

Investment and Research : Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute.

Also read : ICAR-NBPGR Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Junior Research Fellow vacancy

Experience :

Media Marketing & Subscriber education : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Investment and Research : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Selection Procedure :

Manager : Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Assistant Manager : Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.npstrust.org.in/ from 30.08.2022 upto 20.09.2022

Application Fees :

Unreserved, EWS & OBC : Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Women : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher & Counsellor vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon