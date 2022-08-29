Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resource (ICAR-NBPGR) New Delhi.

ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resource (ICAR-NBPGR) New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under the project entitled “Collection, Conservation and Morpho-phenological characterization of Citrus Germplasm of North East Region.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Collection, Conservation and Morpho-phenological characterization of Citrus Germplasm of North East Region

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + 24% HRA

Essential Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree (M.Sc.) in Botany/Plant Genetic Resources/ Life Seed Technology/ Horticulture/ Plant Physiology/ Plant Breeding and Genetics /Plant Biotechnology along with

(i) National Eligibility Tests ICAR/CSIIR/UGC/DBT-NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE and/ or

(ii) Selection by the selection process through National Level examination conducted by central government departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MFIRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

Desirable Qualification: One Year or more experience in Plant morphology/Reproductive biology/ Plant Taxonomy / Plant Resources Collection/ Conservation

Upper age limit: 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail their application in the enclosed proforma and self-attested documents in a single combined pdf to surendra.malik@icar.gov.in latest by September 24, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

