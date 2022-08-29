Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Hyderabad.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Hyderabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Accounts).

Name of post : Young Professional (Accounts)

No. of posts : 5

Qualifications : MBA (Finance) / M.Com / CA or ICWA (Inter). Knowledge of Tally Prime, MS Word and Excel are essential.

Experience :

MBA (finance) / M.Com: At least 05 years of experience in Accounts and Tally in any reputed organization.

CA / ICWA (Inter): At least 02 years of experience in Accounts (excluding Article experience) and Tally in any reputed organization.

Relaxation of length of experience can be considered for deserving candidates with strong accounts experience and expertise in Tally.

The areas of work shall include verification of bills and preparation of payment vouchers and cash book, maintenance of ledgers/accounts, preparation of statement of Expenditure, BRS, and Utilization Certificates as per Govt. of India Rules, data entry and generation of reports in Tally Prime, work relating to Income Tax, GST, TDS and other statutory remittances.

Good communication skills in English & Hindi are desirable.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : Below 40 years as on the date of advertisement

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://nirdpr.org.in/ within September 9, 2022 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

