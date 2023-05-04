NABCONS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Specialists & Research Associate vacancies

Applications are invited for 9 vacant positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9 vacant positions in various capacities on contract basis as Project Based Contract Staff.

Name of post : Banking and Finance Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Economics/ MBA (B&F)

Experience : 25 Years or above in the field of banking/ finance. Must have served in the position of DGM and above in financial institutions and involve in preparation of loan products, disbursement, management etc.

Name of post : Agriculture Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Agriculture

Experience : 5 years or above experience in respective fields

Name of post : Horticulture Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Horticulture

Experience : 5 years or above experience in respective fields

Name of post : Post-Harvest Management Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Post-Harvest Management

Experience : 5 years or above experience in respective fields

Name of post : Project Specialist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Professional with 8 plus years of relevant experience in Financial Institutions

(including NBFC/MFI/Cooperatives/Insurance)/ Government sector/ Development sector

Name of post : Policy Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA with 3 plus years of research experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nabcons.com/ by May 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2