Mumbai: A man in Mumbai has been sentenced to three years of jail after he was convicted of pulling a “dupatta” (stole) of a school-going girl with “sexual intent”.

A special court in Mumbai sentenced the 20-year-old man to the jail term.

The court also observed that such incident causes terror in the mind of such victims and their families.

As per reports, the man was convicted for offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO).

The victim was 15 years old and a student of class 10 when the incident took place.

The order copy stated, “Definitely, such type of incident causes terror in the mind of people, victim and her family members and leave a scar for longer time.”