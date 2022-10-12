Guwahati: A horrific cannibalism angle into the Kerala human sacrifice case has come out where the accused couple was reported to have consumed the flesh of the victims.

The incident was reported a day after three persons were arrested for the alleged human sacrifice in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta of Kerala.

As per reports, of the three, two were a couple who claimed to have sacrificed two women for financial benefits.

What was more disturbing about the incident was the alleged human flesh consumption by the couple.

While the police are still investigating the matter, the accused couple had claimed to have consumed the flesh of the two victims.

The accused couple has been identified as Bhagvanth Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, and his wife Laila.

Another person named Muhammad Shafi was also arrested with them. While it was not clear if Shafi too had consumed the flesh or had killed the women, he was said to be directly involved in the abduction of the victims.

The victims were identified as Roselin and Padma. They were tied up and brutally killed by the couple. After they were killed, their bodies were chopped and the parts buried.

Of them, Roselin disappeared in Juneand Padma in September.

Both the accused used to sell lottery tickets to earn a living.