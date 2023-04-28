NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 new 100W FM Transmitters via video conferencing.

The inauguration will give a further boost to radio connectivity in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the presence of numerous Padma Awardees in the programme and welcomed them.

Inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionise the radio industry in India. https://t.co/wYkBbxGHqT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023

The Prime Minister said the day marks a significant step in the expansion of FM services by All India Radio in the direction of becoming All India FM.

He underlined that the beginning of 91 FM transmitters by All India Radio is like a present for 85 districts and two crore people of the nation.

In a way, Modi said, it provides a glimpse of the diversity and colours of India.

He informed that the districts covered under the new 91 FM transmitters are aspirational districts and blocks, and congratulated All India Radio for the momentous achievement.

He also congratulated the citizens of the Northeast who will greatly benefit from this.

The Prime Minister underscored the emotional connection of his generation with radio.

“For me, there is an added happiness that I have a relationship with radio as a host too”, the Prime Minister said referring to the upcoming 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He said “This kind of emotional connect with the countrymen was possible only through the radio. Through this, I remained linked to the strength of the country and the collective power of the duty among the countrymen.”

He elaborated on this point by giving examples of the role of the programme in initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Har Ghar Tiranga which became a people’s movement through ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Prime Minister underlined that the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters forwards the policies of the government that gives preference to the underprivileged who have been deprived of this facility so far.

Listing out the benefits of FM transmitters, Modi mentioned relaying important information on time, community building efforts, weather updates related to agricultural practices, information on food and vegetable prices for the farmers, discussions about the loss incurred by the use of chemicals in agriculture, pooling of advanced machinery for agriculture, informing women self-help groups about new market practices and assisting the entire community during times of a natural calamity.

He also mentioned the infotainment value of the FM.

The Prime Minister said that the government is continuously working for the democratization of technology.

Modi emphasized that the tech revolution taking place in the country in the past few years has fabricated radio and especially FM in a new form.

Noting the rise of the internet, the Prime Minister pointed out that radio has come to the fore in innovative ways through podcasts and online FM.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister underlined the vision and mission of all communication channels like All India Radio and said that connectivity be it in any form, its purpose is to connect the country and its 140 crore citizens.

