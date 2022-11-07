Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.
MyGov, a citizen engagement platform under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Social Media Content Writer and Researcher cum Writer.
Name of post : Project Manager
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in any domain
Experience: 8 – 10 years’ experience with 2 years in similar role
Name of post : Social Media Content Writer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Min. Graduate and should be fluent in working on Ms Office and Social Media platform
Experience: 3-4 Years of experience
Name of post : Researcher cum Writer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Min. Graduate and should be fluent in working on Ms Office and Social Media platform
Experience: 3-4 Years of experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.meity.gov.in/ up to 10th November 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here