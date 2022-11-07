Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

MyGov, a citizen engagement platform under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Social Media Content Writer and Researcher cum Writer.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any domain

Experience: 8 – 10 years’ experience with 2 years in similar role

Name of post : Social Media Content Writer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Min. Graduate and should be fluent in working on Ms Office and Social Media platform

Experience: 3-4 Years of experience

Name of post : Researcher cum Writer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Min. Graduate and should be fluent in working on Ms Office and Social Media platform

Experience: 3-4 Years of experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.meity.gov.in/ up to 10th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here